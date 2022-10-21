Using high beam lights while driving on city roads can be dangerous, here’s why

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:30 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Hyderabad: Were you ever on roads driving carefully and then, suddenly, out of nowhere, a huge flash of light just made you blind for a few seconds? Or, are you one of those who drive with high beam lights?

If you belong to the latter category, this article is especially for you. While high beam lights are a great addition to your vehicle, using them all the time is not just inconvenient for others but also illegal.

Especially on city roads where traffic is usually heavy and there is ample light coming from street lights that provide clear vision, it makes no sense to use high beam lights. In fact, it can be dangerous when you do.

High beam lights have to be used only when there is at least 200 metres distance between two vehicles. If not, there is a possibility of creating a blinding effect on people coming from the other side of the road.

The response time to react on city roads is usually less because of the traffic. If one is blinded by the high beam lights, one loses that reaction time which can lead to fatalities.

Apart from motorists, the high beam lights are fatal for pedestrians and cyclists as well. Never use them on city roads when it’s raining, as the rain will reflect the light which will make it harder to drive on the roads.

The blinding effect of the high beams is not just prone to accidents, but can also attract fines. As per Sec 360(3) r/w 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, the traffic police can impose a fine if any vehicle is seen needlessly using high beams.

High beam headlights are to be used only when one is driving on a low-visibility road like in rural areas or a few city roads and national highways.