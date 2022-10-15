283 cases booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A mega drunk and drive checking was conducted by Cyberabad traffic police on Friday night during which 283 cases were booked.

Police personnel checked a few thousand motorists during the special drive held at various designated points in Cyberabad.

Cases were booked against 210 two-wheeler riders, 63 four-wheelers, seven three-wheelers and three heavy vehicles. All of them were asked to attend the counseling and will be produced before the court concerned.

In October so far, the traffic police booked 3,122 cases against persons found driving vehicles in an inebriated condition. Of them, 1549 were produced before the court and fine of Rs 50.77 lakh imposed on them. A total of 35 persons were sentenced to imprisonment.