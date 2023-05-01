Utilise technology to crack cases, suggests IG Chandrashekhar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Siddipet Police is one of the best in the State in performance, IG S Chandrashekhar Reddy said, asking them to conduct sports meets every year to keep themselves fit

Siddipet: IG S Chandrashekhar Reddy has called upon police personnel to put technology to best use to crack cases early.

Addressing the Siddipet Armed Police’s annual demobilisatioin and sports meet programme in Siddipet on Monday, the IGP said the police department had set up CCTV cameras in all police stations in the State following the directions of the Supreme Court.

Asking the Siddipet Police to regularly monitor the CCTVs functioning, he also appreciated the performance of the Siddipet Police in discharging duties and cracking cases.

Siddipet Police is one of the best in the State in performance, he said, asking them to conduct sports meets every year to keep themselves fit. The IGP also held a review meeting with police officials of the district, after which he inspected the Rural Police Station as well.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha and others were present.