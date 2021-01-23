Uttam objects to fund allocation in Suryapet without municipal council consent

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that approval of municipal council was mandatory for sanction of works and release of funds, but it was violated several times in Suryapet.

Suryapet: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday objected to the sanctioning of funds for works in Suryapet municipality by the District Collector using his special powers and without the consent of the municipal council.

Speaking to the media after participating in a Suryapet municipal council meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that approval of municipal council was mandatory for sanction of works and release of funds, but it was violated several times in Suryapet. “This is objectionable. The district collector, using the special powers, has sanctioned works and funds without the consent of the municipal council,” he said.

The municipal chairman and councilors enjoyed supreme powers in matters of the municipality, he said. “The matter of who has majority in the council is secondary. These issues should be discussed in a Municipal council meeting before taking any decision on any matter related to the town,” the Congress leader said.

He suggested that the issues raised by the councilors at the meeting should be recorded and the same issues should be taken up in the next meeting to discuss whether they were implemented. “This initiative will lead to resolution of issues in the town,” he said, adding that he was ready to raise issues pertaining to Suryapet municipality in the Lok Sabha and work for their solution. As a member of the Electricity Committee of Lok sabha, he had taken the initiative for release of Rs 11 crores by the Centre for the purpose of sub-station in Suryapet, he added.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said justice should be done to merchants whose shops were demolished for roads expansion in Suryapet. The municipal officials should also focus on it, he maintained.

He expressed his displeasure over media not being permitted to cover the municipal council meeting. He pointed out that Parliament and Assembly session have been telecasting their proceedings live to ensure meaningful debates.

