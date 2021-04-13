Uttar Pradesh records highest-ever daily spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases

The state recorded 85 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll this month.

By | Published: 5:11 pm

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases while 85 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,309, a senior official said here.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,23,582 and the active caseload is 95,980.

“In the past 24 hours, 18,021 fresh cases were reported while 3,474 people were discharged in this period. There are 95,980 active cases while 6,18,293 were treated and discharged. The state reported a total of 9,309 deaths till now since the start of the pandemic,” Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

The state recorded 85 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll this month, according to official figures.

On April 11, the state recorded a daily spike of 15,353 cases.

Over 80 lakh persons have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

On Monday, 2.18 lakh samples were tested and the total number of samples tested so far rose to over 3.71 crore.

Prasad said that 12 new RT-PCR laboratories are being opened in the state to augment testing capacity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .