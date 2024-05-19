Pleasant weather continues in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 10:37 PM

Hyderabad: Following intense rainfall, the city experienced pleasant temperatures prevailing on Sunday, with scattered and isolated rainfall along with thunderstorms occurring in the afternoon.

Around 2.30 pm, rainfall was observed in Charminar, Chandrayanagutta, Shalibanda, Malakpet, Rajendranagar, and Khairtabad, later extending to Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Begumpet, Balanagar, Bowenpally, and other parts of the city.

However, the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad has predicted no rainfall in the city on May 20 and 21. Temperatures would range between around 33 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius in the city during this period.

Meanwhile, intense showers were reported in Telangana districts such as Ranga Reddy, Medak, Nalgonda, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Khammam, Suryapet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Looking ahead, light to moderate rains and thunderstorms are forecasted for Telangana on May 20 and 21, with a yellow alert issued for May 22 and 23.

As the weather continues to fluctuate, residents were advised to stay updated with the latest forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during rainfall.