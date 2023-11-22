Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Vertical Drilling Almost Completed, Rescue To Finish In Just Few Hours

After 11 days since the collapse of the Silkyara Tunnel, a location for vertical drilling has been identified to rescue the 41 trapped workers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: After 11 days since the collapse of the Silkyara Tunnel, a location for vertical drilling has been identified to rescue the 41 trapped workers. Anshu Manish Khulko, the Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), announced that the road work for vertical drilling on the hill above the tunnel is almost complete, with more than 350 meters of road construction finished.