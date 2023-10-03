Uzbekistan’s Bukhara Medical University launches local office in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: Bukhara State Medical University of Uzbekistan (BSMI) opened its Indian representative office in Hyderabad at Neo Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology to increase transparency in medical education and for mutual tie ups with hospitals, institutes.

BSMI Rector Prof. S D Teshaev, International Affairs, Head Dr. A Elena and Indian representative of Uzbekistan Health Minister Dr.B.Divya Raj Reddy were present at the launch of the Indian representative office.

Prof. S D Teshaev, Rector said, “We began admitting foreign students in 1990 and currently have over 2000 foreign students, including more than 1000 from India. Our university has collaborated with Dr. Divya for an extended period and relocating almost 1000 students from war-torn Ukraine to our establishment is a significant achievement”.

Medical students, hospitals, institutes and pharmaceutical companies can contact BSMI office on toll-free number 1800-123-2931 and visit our website www.studyinuzbek.uz