Telangana set to witness ‘white coat revolution’, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana is all set to witness the “white coat revolution” with the establishing of a government medical college in every district, said Health Minister T Harish Rao. He said the State, already known for various revolutions like white, green, and pink, has now become a frontrunner in medical education, producing an impressive number of doctors.

Participating in the short discussion on ‘Health sector’ in the Assembly on Friday, Harish Rao announced that Telangana leads the country not only in grain production but also in producing doctors, with a commendable ratio of 22 doctors per lakh population, the highest in the nation.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to prioritise healthcare and bolster medical education, the Minister exuded confidence that Telangana will evolve as a provider of doctors to the entire country. The amendment to allocate ‘B’ category seats to Telangana children in medical colleges is a testament to the State government’s dedication towards nurturing local talent, he added.

Comparing the State’s healthcare achievements with others, Harish Rao pointed out that while Telangana ranks third in the Medical and Healthcare sector, States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, ruled by the BJP and the Congress parties, lag significantly behind, despite their claims of strong governance.

Further, the Telangana government expanded renowned medical institutions like MNJ and NIMS, the latter of which will soon be expanded to accommodate an impressive 4,000 beds. Additionally, new hospitals and healthcare facilities are being set up in various parts of the state, including Health City in Warangal with a capacity of 2,000 beds. The State made a remarkable progress with rapid increase in number of beds in government hospitals from 17,000 to 34,000 since its formation.

“With further expansion plans underway, Telangana aims to cross 50,000 beds within the next six months to a year, making quality healthcare accessible to all, especially the economically backward sections,” the Minister said. He also explained about availability of latest technology and equipment including robotic surgeries in the government hospitals.

With increased health infrastructure, Harish Rao asserted the State’s preparedness to face current and future health challenges, stating that Telangana possesses the strength not only to combat the COVID-19 pandemic but also other related diseases effectively.

