NMC to conduct public hearing on grievances

The first such public meeting to address grievances will be conducted on September 7.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) is holding a public hearing on grievances and any other issues related to medical education and NMC, between 11 am and 1 pm every Thursday. The first such public meeting to address grievances will be conducted on September 7.

Senior officials from NMC including its secretary and senior officials from other divisions will be hearing all the aggrieved representatives/ persons/candidates etc.

Those who wish to present their grievance in person may send brief details of their grievance at least two-days in advance by email (grievance_cell @ nmc.org.in). Upon receipt of confirmation of the date, applicant can schedule a physical visit.

A maximum of two individuals for each matter may remain present at the assigned date, the NMC notice said.