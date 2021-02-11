Vaccination drive to conclude in Telangana on Feb 12

So far, the health authorities have administered the Covid vaccine to 64,455 front line workers in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State Health Department will conclude the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive for frontline workers and health care workers on Friday. The vaccination drive, which started on January 16, has so far administered vaccines to 2,57,940 health care workers and frontline workers from various departments in Telangana.

On Wednesday, vaccination drive was carried out in 24 districts across the State for frontline workers drawn from multiple government departments including Police, Municipal, Panchayat Raj, Revenue and personnel drawn from Central Police Forces. So far, the health authorities have administered the Covid vaccine to 64,455 front line workers in Telangana.

Senior IPS officers including State Principal Secretary, Home, Ravi Gupta, ADGP, Welfare (TS) Umesh Sharaff, ADGP Homeguards (TS), Bala Naga Devi, ADGP Organisation (TS), Rajeev Ratan, ADGP Railways and Road Safety, Sandeep Shandilya and DIG CISF, Vikram along with other senior IPS officials got themselves vaccinated on Wednesday at the office of the Director of Public Health (DPH) in Koti.

“Apart from minor Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), so far we have not confronted any major or severe adverse events during the ongoing Covid vaccination drive in Telangana. The vaccination drive will be held on Thursday and conclude on Friday. We urge front line workers who have missed-out to utilise the opportunity,” DPH, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.

