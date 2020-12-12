Vaccine widens the divide

The richest-take-it-all approach in the fight against Covid exposes an unequal world

Published: 12:00 am 12:01 am

A global study on the Covid-19 vaccine purchase agreements reveals a disturbing trend that exposes the workings of an unequal world. It has now emerged that rich countries are cornering the supplies to increase their chances of covering their whole population multiple times while the middle and lower-middle income countries do not have enough to vaccinate everyone. The study by the Duke University in the United States shows a huge gap in the vaccine purchase of rich nations and developing countries, highlighting how vaccine nationalism has become the buzzword. Once the vaccines hit the market, the majority will go to rich nations. The low and middle-income countries and the equity-focused partnerships like Covax will be deprived of adequate supplies. The World Health Organization (WHO) and some other international alliances have started a programme called ‘Covax Facility’ to ensure equitable access to the vaccines but the initiative, though lofty in intent, could not make much headway. Among the developing nations, India will be able to cover only 59% of its population with an advance purchase of 1.6 billion doses, Mexico 84% and Brazil 46%. The Philippines is at the bottom of the table with enough vaccines for only 1% of its population. On the other hand, Canada has made enough vaccine purchases to cover 601% of its population, the US 443%, UK 418%, Australia 266% and the European Union 244%. There are fears that such advance agreements will make the vaccines unaffordable and inaccessible for poor countries who may be forced to wait for supplies for months or even years.

The WHO has warned nations against hoarding Covid vaccines. Its calls for equitable and ethical distribution of the vaccine has fallen on deaf ears in the midst of changing geopolitical dynamics in the global pharmaceutical sector. Many of the vaccine candidates currently under clinical trials may not succeed. This will eventually lead to increased prices for those vaccines that have been developed successfully, making them unaffordable for many countries. Being a major vaccine supplier to the world, India has the potential to play a key role in overcoming vaccine nationalism. Currently, 260 vaccine candidates are in different stages of development globally. Of these, eight are scheduled to be manufactured in India, including three indigenous ones. The richest-take-it-all approach in the ongoing global fight against the pandemic is bound to be counter-productive, especially for the recovery of the low and middle-income countries. Those with deepest pockets should not be allowed to walk away with the lion’s share of the new vaccines. There is a need for international cooperation to arrive at a global strategy. India, the largest vaccine manufacturing hub in the world, can play a crucial role in bridging the gap.

