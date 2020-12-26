‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ celebrated on a grand note

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Movement (HKM), Hyderabad celebrated Vaikunta Ekadasi on a grand note at its Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Golden Temple, Banjara Hills. The celebrations began from early hours of Friday with Abhishekam to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy ‘Utsava Vigraha’ with varieties of flowers, fruit juices, ‘pancha dravyas’ etc., and then the Utsava Vigraha of the Lord was carried by the devotees around the temple.

Members of HKM, Hyderabad said that the Vaikunta Ekadashi is celebrated to mark the auspicious occasion of Lord Sri Vishnu coming to the Vaikunta dwara to receive his devotee Namma Alwar, a saint in Vaishnava tradition. The ‘Vaikunta Dwara Prathista’ where the Lord’s ‘darshan’ is provided through ‘Utthara Dwara’ (north door) of the temple was opened.

Acharya Srila Prabupada made the ‘Pradhama Darshana’ followed by general public with ‘darshan’ of Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Sri Radha Govinda in Special ‘Alankara’. As part of the celebrations ‘Sampoorana Gita Parayanam’ was performed during the day. The celebrations were concluded by a ‘Maha Arati’ and ‘Pushpanjali Seva’ to the Lord on Friday evening.

“The day marks the beginning of all auspiciousness and good fortune for everyone. On this day, the Lord Himself comes to the Vaikunta Dwara (North gate) to receive his devotee, so all the temples allow entry to visitors from the ‘Uttara Dwara’. Gita Jayanthi is also celebrated to mark advent of Bhagavad Gita 5,000 years ago,” said president, HKM Hyderabad, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu.

