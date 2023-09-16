Vakulabharanam lauds CM’s commitment towards OBCs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: State Backward Class Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao has expressed gratitude towards Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for unanimously passing a resolution demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate the process of introduction of bills to provide 33 percent reservation in Parliament and State legislatures to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Speaking at the Backward Class Mahasabha organized by the National Backward Class Dal here on Saturday, Rao said the demand made by the BRS for 33 percent reservation for OBCs and Women Bill in Parliament and State Legislatures was a long pending one, and a significant step towards addressing the issue of representation and inclusivity in Indian politics.

The demand reflects the BRS commitment for social justice, affirmative action and empowerment of these marginalized communities, he said, adding that the union government should take immediate steps to address this long-cherished demand of Backward Castes. He also appealed to the Centre to take constructive action to include the BCs sub-quota issue in the Women’s Bill and get the approval of both the Houses in the ensuing special sessions of Parliament.

National BC Dal President Dundra Kumar Swamy demanded the Centre to immediately take steps to provide a 33 percent quota for OBC Parliament and State legislatures. “If the Centre does not take any step to reserve seats for OBCs we will launch a nationwide movement on the issue,” he warned.