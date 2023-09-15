CM KCR writes to Modi on OBC, Women’s Reservation Bills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the Centre to introduce two key bills pertaining to reservations for women and the backward classes (OBCs) in legislative bodies, during the special session of Parliament beginning Monday.

The proposed legislations aim to ensure 33 percent reservation for women and the OBCs, enhancing their representation in the political arena. In two separate letters written to Modi, the Chief Minister urged him to introduce the OBC Reservation Bill and the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

He said the architects of the Constitution envisaged suitable provisions for affirmative action to correct historical wrongs, that were done to socially and educationally marginalized sections of the society. He cited that reservations were provided to women and OBCs in public employment and admissions in educational institutions among others.

However, he emphasised the need to ensure proportionate representation in Parliament and State Legislatures in a democratic polity to reflect hopes and aspirations of the marginalised sections of the society.

Realising this soon after the State formation, the Telangana State Legislature had passed separate unanimous resolutions in June 2014 itself requesting the union government to provide for 33 per cent reservations for OBCS as well as women in Parliament and State Legislatures. He expressed his dismay over the Centre’s inaction in this regard.

“I, once again, would like to request you to initiate necessary Legislative process for speedy implementation in the ensuing special session of the Parliament,” he said in the letters.

Earlier, the BRS Parliamentary Party meeting at Pragati Bhavan chaired by the Chief Minister, passed a resolution demanding the Centre to introduce the two crucial bills, asserting that such measures were essential to protect the rights and promote the development of women and OBCs across the country.

The party expressed its concern over the Centre’s inaction with regard to the Women’s Reservation Bill and the OBC Reservation Bill, despite two separate unanimous resolutions passed by the Telangana Assembly nine years ago.

It was noted that the activities initiated by the Telangana government had set a positive precedent for the entire country.

The Chief Minister asserted that the BRS was commited to the welfare and empowerment of women and the BCs. He asked BRS MPs to voice the party’s demands in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha during the special session of Parliament.