Value Gold launches Telangana’s first mobile gold buying services for rural areas

Value Gold also launched its 5th branch at Chintal and has branches at Uppal, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills and Secunderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 08:42 PM

Hyderabad: Value Gold, a unit of Caps Gold has launched Telangana’s first mobile gold buying services vehicle for rural areas, an innovative solution to leverage gold with great ease for emergencies or financial needs.

Actor Anasuya Bharadwaj, influencers, bloggers along with prominent guests participated in the launch. Value Gold also launched its 5th branch at Chintal and has branches at Uppal, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills and Secunderabad.

Value Gold has introduced retail gold and silver coins at all branches and now are available for purchase. The first tour of mobile gold buying services now starting from Karimnagar followed by Pedapally, Huzurabad, Sircilla and Siddipet.

Abhishek Chanda- Director of Value Gold said, “We are thrilled to unveil Telangana’s first mobile gold buying services in rural areas, this new service brings transparent and fuss free gold exchange program, a complete new conducive environment for transparent process in valuing and exchanging gold.”