Vamsiram Group, helping tenants transition to larger spaces

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Vamsiram Group, which has been developing IT, commercial and residential projects for the last 25 years, is helping companies including multinational corporations in transition to larger spaces as part of their growth strategy.

The real estate company has helped two multinational tenants recently to transition into full-fledged operations at its BSR Tech Park in Nanakramguda. The park, which offers Grade A SEZ building, boasts of quality infrastructure and facilities fit for SEZ operations.

Medtronic, a global medtech company, launched its R&D centre Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center housed in the technology park. Medtronics’ largest development outside the US is being housed in 1.5 lakh sq ft. The company was operating from 55,000 sq ft space in the incubation centre at the technology park, which now more than doubled its space.

Similarly, US-based MassMutual that operates in the insurance and financial services, this Wednesday announced it has transitioned from the incubation centre into the BSR Tech Park across two floors, taking 1.5 lakh sq ft space expanding from the 75,000 sq ft space it was operating. To accommodate the increasing employee base, the company expanded to another floor in the same building.

“BSR Tech Park is a state-of-the-art SEZ IT park and the only Grade A building in Nanakramguda. The IT SEZ is a testimony to Vamsiram Groups’ steadfast focus on quality, design and timely construction,” said Subba Reddy, chairman & managing director, Vamsiram Group.

The BSR Tech Park is a 2.8 million sq ft Grade A SEZ that is compliant with all safety and aesthetic requirements. The 20-floor building has facilities such as cafeteria, gym, creche, outdoor space and ample space for parking vehicles. The facility follows all norms as per the National Building Code of India (NBC).

Balaji, ED, Vamsiram Group said, “Hyderabad has emerged as a preferred destination for global brands to set up their operations here. Various factors have made the city attractive for these investments. At Vamsiram Group, we are raising the bar and bringing in the next level of quality construction and facilities for these companies, adding another reason for them to be bullish on Hyderabad.”

It is pertinent to note that Hyderabad led institutional investments in real estate with 42 per cent share, during the first quarter (January-March) of 2021. The city saw the highest capital flows of $384 million (about Rs 2,860 crore) in the country, surpassing larger markets such as Mumbai, National Capital Region and Bengaluru.

With more than 11 million sq ft of construction across various verticals, Vamsiram is now targeting to add 10 million sq ft of construction to its portfolio that includes ultra-luxury housing, integrated townships, IT parks, mixed-use complexes and retail spaces.

