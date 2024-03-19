Telangana: Man arrested for masturbating, mixing semen in ice cream

The vendor's shameful act was caught on camera and shared on X

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 March 2024, 10:25 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: In what could aptly be termed as ‘disgusting’, a man running a roadside kulfi and ice cream stall in Nekkonda mandal of Warangal district was seen masturbating and mixing his semen into what seems to be a jar of ice cream or falooda.

The vendor’s shameful act was caught on camera and shared on X (formerly Twitter).

As per the reports, he was running his stall at the Ambedkar centre in Nekkonda mandal.

Identifying the ice cream seller as Kaaluram Kurbia from Rajasthan, the Nekkonda police have made a post on their official X account stating that a case has been registered against him under IPC section 294 for committing an indecent act in public.

Food safety officials, including food inspector Krishnamurthy have visited his pushcart and collected the food samples.