Vedic emerges champion at Telangana State Ranking Chess Tournament

Medal winners of of the 44th Telangana State Ranking Chess Tournament.

Hyderabad: Vedic Tolwala emerged champion in the under-15 boys category of the 44th Telangana State Ranking Chess Tournament held at LB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He recorded 5 points from as many rounds to clinch the title ahead of Payyavula Nagaraju and Nevaan Carey Meduri, who registered four points each to finish in second and third places respectively. In the under-15 girls, BhuvanaPriya Peruka grab top honours with 2 points ahead of Srihitha Ch and Avni.

In under-13 category, Likethaksh Peruka with 4.5 points grabbed top spot in the boys division and Navya with 4 points won the girls title. In under-11 category, Adhyayan Banerjee with 5 points clinched boys division and Shri Anvita with 4 points won girls event.

Results: U-15 Boys: 1. Vedic Tolwala (5), 2. Payyavula Nagaraju (4), 3. Nevaan Carey Meduri (4); Girls: 1. BhuvanaPriya Peruka (2), 2. Srihitha Ch (2), 3. Avni; U-13 Boys: 1. Likethaksh Peruka (4.5), 2. Pulipaka Shree Samarth (4.5), 3. Sai Ritvik Arvapalli (4.5); Girls: 1. Navya (4), 2. Lahari Payyavula (4), 3. Khadeeja Fatima (3); U-11 Boys: 1. Adhyayan Banerjee (5), 2. Talari Sathvik (5), 3. Nikshit Telagamsetty (4); Girls: 1. Shri Anvita (4), 2. Sai Susheela Reddycherla (3.5), 3. Lakshanya Barla (3.5); U-9 Boys: 1. Vivaan Srivastava (5), 2. Lalith Srihaas Mendi (5), 3. S Sai Ritheesh (4.5); Girls: 1. Vamshika Boga (4), 2. Vidhya Padmini (3.5), 2. Sudhasree Edupuganti (3); U-7 Boys: 1. Jithin Yalavarthi (5), 2. J Jaideep Siddharth (4), 2. Naga Niranjan Garnipudi (4); Girls: 1. M Akshara Kalyani (3.5), 2. Kaivalya Mamidala (2), 3. Ishani Chamoli (2).

