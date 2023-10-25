Bodgan clinches Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Ivancescu Bogdan

Hyderabad: Ivancescu Bodgan of Romania clinched the Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament on Wednesday.

He secured 10.5 points out of 12 rounds to grab top spot in the competition ahead of J Malleswara Rao and Kartavya Anadkat, who recorded 10 points to finish in second and third places respectively.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1. Ivancescu Bogdan, 2. J Malleswara Rao, 3. Kartavya Anadkat, 4. Kapil Lakhwani, 5. KVK Karthik, 6. Abdallah M Nistar, 7. Madhav Bavre, 8. GV Rithvik, 9. K Perumallu, 10. G Venkatesachari.

