Vehicle carrying cattle, 3 persons caught in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A vehicle carrying cattle for alleged slaughter was caught at Pedda Amberpet in Abdullapurmet on the city outskirts in the early hours of Saturday. About 20 cows were rescued.

- Advertisement -

Sources said following credible information, the local Gau Rakshaks and animal activists intercepted the truck on the city outskirts. They caught three people, the driver, and the cleaner of the vehicle.

On receiving information, the Abdullapurmet police reached the spot and have started an investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .