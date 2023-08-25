Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni appointed as Agriculture Advisor to Telangana Govt

Dr. Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu received his Ph.D degree from the prestigious Humboldt University Of Berlin, Germany for his research in Agriculture Economics.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:02 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: Eminent agronomist and Vemulawada MLA Prof. Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu has been appointed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao as Advisor to the State Government on Agriculture Affairs. He will continue in the post with a cabinet rank for five years.

Dr. Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu received his Ph.D degree from the prestigious Humboldt University Of Berlin, Germany for his research in Agriculture Economics. As the agriculture sector in the State is fast developing and reaching the number one position in the country, the Chief Minister decided to make use the vast experience and knowledge gained by him in the field of agriculture economy as a research student and professor for the development of the State’s farmers and agriculture, according to an official statement.

Also Read Telangana setting example for maintaining communal harmony, says CM