Telangana setting example for maintaining communal harmony, says CM

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan joined him in the event and participated in the religious ceremonies along with religious leaders from each community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana has become a role model for other States in the country to emulate in maintaining religious harmony and strengthening the secular fabric for a peaceful living.

He said the State had set an example of communal harmony through the construction of a temple, a mosque and a church at the new State Secretariat complex.

In a display of communal harmony, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated all the three places of worship representing different communities on the same day within the premises of the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat complex on Friday.

The Telangana State Secretariat now houses the Nalla Pochamma temple for Hindus, a mosque for Muslims and a church for Christians, facilitating regular prayers and puja for employees of their respective communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao said the newly inaugurated places of worship serve as a testament to the State’s commitment to communal amity.

He emphasised that this harmonious coexistence should serve as an example for the rest of the nation. “We set the best example of how three brothers can work together, pray, and live in peace and harmony. The entire country can learn from this,” he stated.

He also highlighted the upgraded mosque, replacing an older structure from the Nizam era. He asserted that the State government would continue its efforts to maintain religious harmony.

Upon the Governor’s arrival at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister accorded a warm welcome to her along with the Ministers, elected representatives and officials. Later, they participated in the ongoing Chandiyagam and Purnahuthi at the Nalla Pochamma temple. They performed special pujas at the Nalla Pochamma temple as well as adjoining temples of Lord Shiva and Lord Anjaneya on the premises.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan cut the ribbon and inaugurated the church along with the Chief Minister and other dignitaries. After the Bible reading by Bishop MA Daniel, the Governor cut the cake and presented it to religious leaders and the Chief Minister. Special prayers were offered by CSI Bishop K Padma Rao and Bishop John Gollapally on the occasion.

Later, they also participated in the religious programme organized according to Islamic tradition at the newly inaugurated mosque. They were extended a warm welcome by Imams and Muslim clerics, who offered special prayers.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Ch Mallareddy, Md Mahmood Ali, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, P Sabita Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod, AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and S Madhusudanachari, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLAs Danam Nagender and Korukanti Chander, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, and other public representatives and officials along with the Secretariat Employees union office bearers, participated in the event.