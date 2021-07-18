Venkatesh never minds numbers, landmarks

The ‘F2’ actor speaks on challenges behind ‘Narappa’, his taste for remakes, lesson to learn for wellness

Hyderabad: Box office numbers and industry landmarks don’t bother Venkatesh Daggubati much. Despite the hype and expectations from his fans, his rustic, action drama Narappa is getting released on the OTT platform. “Digital debut could have happened any time, given the kind of scenario we’ve been going through. However, it doesn’t affect the way I see the cinema on the whole. I am indebted to the love and affection of the audiences because they’ve been the most understanding fans,” he sighs.

The tiring shooting schedules and the emotional drama of Narappa had taken a heavy toll on the actor. The actor had to take a brief pause between every single shot to portray the vengeance, anger, revolt.

“All these emotions needed a brief pause to portray on-screen, it was very exhaustive work on the sets. The original film Asuran by filmmaker Vetrimaran was a classic one, and we don’t want to spoil the masterpiece which is already there. It’s a hard-hitting emotional drama. While putting all the emotions of Narappa intact, it was important for us to make slight changes to suit the sensibilities of Telugu audiences,” says the senior star.

Venkatesh admits that he would quickly grab the opportunity when he comes across such remakes. “I make moves swiftly when I come across such movies. Take for instance, Chanti, Sundarakanda, Guru, and other films that have received immense praise. It’s not a cakewalk to do remakes. It’s a big challenge in terms of body language, the looks — everything has to be spot on.”

Slightly apprehensive about how the world started functioning around him and industry in particular, the actor says, “It’s unfortunate for us to go through this pandemic. It’s a lesson, and it taught us not to take everything for granted. At the same time, inner strength is important. We have to improve our inner consciousness and meditate a lot. To bring wellness in life, one needs to wish well for the whole universe. You need not go to help others. Gratitude for every small thing is enough, it will do wonders,” shares the actor.

