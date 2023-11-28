People of Siddipet are family, not voters: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon voters of Siddipet to rate his performance in the elections as an MLA.

Addressing his final election rally in Siddipet town on Tuesday, the Minister said he considered the people of Siddipet as his family, and never as voters. Siddipet experienced the development that a constituency could not see in a hundred years. Stating that he worked round the clock to keep the faith the people of Siddipet had in him, Harish Rao said the people had sent him to the assembly for a record six consecutive times and also with the biggest majority in the State.

Stating that getting a train service to Siddipet, bringing Godavari water, IT Tower and other facilities were long cherished dreams of people of Siddipet, Rao said he got the opportunity to realise those dreams during his tenure as MLA. As a result, municipalities and Gram Panchayats in Siddipet won a number of awards at the national level during the past decade.

Thanking the people and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving him the opportunity, the Minister said he could convince the people of Siddipet that they had Harish Rao to serve them whenever they were in an emergency. Stating that he had developed Siddipet as a hub for education, health, IT, tourism, spiritual, agriculture, women empowerment, transport and sanitation, Harish Rao said Congress had stayed away from the Telangana movement and would never act responsibly if the people voted for them.