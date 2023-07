Very heavy rainfall recorded in erstwhile Karimnagar

Very heavy rainfall of 146.5 mm and 118.3 mm were recorded in Mutharam of Manthani Mutharam mandal and Kunaram of Srirampur mandal in Peddapalli district respectively.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:35 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in different parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last 24 hours up to 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was registered in Eklaspur (105.8), Manthani (104.2), Odela (97.3), Srirampur (89.0), Kanukula (75.3), Kamanpur (67.8) and Kalvacherla (64.8 mm).

In Karimnagar, 100.5 mm rainfall was registered in Thanugula of Jammikunta mandal followed by Jammikunta (100.2 mm), Mallila (95.0), Kothapalli (89.3), Indurthi (76.0), Chigurumamidi (75.5), Renikunta (68.5), Pochampalli (68.3), Tadikal (67.5), Nustulapur (65.8), Kothagattu (65.3) and Bornapalli (64.8 mm).

Heavy rainfall of 100 mm was recorded in Manala, Rudrangi mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district followed by Veernapalli (83.5), Yellareddypet (68.3) and Marthanpeta of Konaraopet mandal 64.5 mm.