Very heavy rainfall recorded in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:31 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Karimnagar: Very heavy rainfall was recorded in some parts of erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday.

The highest of 153.5 mm rainfall was reported in Peddalingapuram, Ellanthakunta of Rajanna-Sircilla district followed by Metpalli of Jagtial with 150.8 mm, Asifnagar, Kothapalli of Karimnagar district with 128.5, Illanthakunta with 120.8. Jaggasagar of Metpalli mandal with 117.8 and Kanukula of Sultanabad mandal with 116.8 mm.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was reported in Ailapur of Korutla mandal at 115.0 mm, Kandikatkoor of Ellanthakunta mandal with 115.0, Mallapur of Jagtial with 111.3, Suglampalli of Sultanabad mandal with 109.0, Veernapalli of Rajanna-Sircilla with 109.0, Godhuru of Ibrahimpatnam mandal with 106.0, Kunaram of Srirampur mandal with 103.3, Korutla with 98.5, Nerella of Thangallapalli mandal with 97.0 and Kalvacherla of Ramagiri mandal with 96.3mm.

While almost all water bodies were filled to their brim, low lying areas were submerged following the continuous rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Several areas in Adarshanagar, Mutyalawada, Prakasam road and Bilalpur of Korutla town were also inundated with flood water entering a few localities in Karimnagar town.