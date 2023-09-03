EV charging stations to come up in Karimnagar

Of these, 72 stations will be established in Karimnagar followed by Peddapalli with 30, Jagtial with 14 and Rajanna Sircilla with 12.

Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Karimnagar: With an increase in the public’s interest in electric vehicles and the State government’s decision to encourage the EV sector, 128 EV charging stations will be established in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Besides identifying spots, applications are also being invited from those interested in managing these. 1.5 guntas to 3 guntas land is required for each station which will be operated under public and private partnership (PPP).

NPDCL, Technical Education, College Education and other government departments have come forward to lease out their lands.

The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TS REDCO) acts as a facilitator to ink lease agreements between land owners and applicants. Applicants, who get permissions for the charging stations, will be provided subsidized power under category-9. Per unit of charging, Rs.18 will be collected from vehicle owners.

Speaking to Telangana Today, TSREDCO District Manager, V Paramachary said a number of government firms have come forward to rent out their lands for the EV charging stations.

Informing that a number of people were approaching them to set up stations in their own lands, he said that initially, stations would be established in the identified government lands. Later, permission would be given to set up stations in private lands.