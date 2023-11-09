Revanth’s love for Telugu Desam comes to the fore

TPCC president Revanth Reddy appealed to the TDP followers to ensure BRS candidate Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s defeat in the constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is campaigning for Congress party but his core love for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) remains intact and has come to the fore again.

Addressing a public meeting at Palakurthy on Thursday, the TPCC president appealed to the TDP followers to ensure BRS candidate Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s defeat in the constituency. “I went to jail because of Errabelli Dayakar Rao. He hatched plans to ensure that TDP was wiped out from Telangana. I am appealing to all TDP followers to work for BRS candidate Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s defeat” Revanth Reddy said.

Meanwhile, a video of the TPCC president allegedly kicking Congress workers while getting off a stage at the Palakurthy meeting went viral on social media platforms. A few Congress workers reportedly wanted to take a selfie with the TPCC president but he refused and kicked them while climbing down from the stage, according to reports.