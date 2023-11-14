Telangana Polls 2023: Errabelli seeks re-election for fourth time from Palakurthy

Errabelli Dayakar Rao stressed the need for the return of K Chandrashekhar Rao as Chief Minister for the third term for more development in the State

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:08 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Errabelli Dayakar Rao at the Praja Ashirwada Sabha at Palakurthy in Jangaon district on Tuesday.

Jangaon: Seeking blessings from the people of Palakurthy, Minister and BRS candidate for the Palakurthy constituency Errabelli Dayakar Rao reiterated his commitment to spearheading developmental initiatives in the constituency.

Addressing a public meeting held in Palakurthy as part of the election campaign on Tuesday, he stressed the need for the return of K Chandrashekhar Rao as Chief Minister for the third term for more development in the State.

In a bid to boost education facilities, Dayakar Rao urged the Chief Minister to set up an engineering college in Palakurthy and make the Palakurthy a revenue division besides creating two new mandals in the constituency. Dayakar Rao also appealed to the Chief Minister to provide pensions for Chindu and Yakshagana performers.

“A building (Bhavan) for the nomadic tribes is under construction with Rs five crore funds. The issuance of ID cards to the nomadic tribes through the collector’s office is also under process. The cards will be issued to the people after the election,” he announced.

Highlighting the cultural significance of the Sannuru Venkateswara Swamy temple, Dayakar Rao sought its declaration under the Endowment Department, a move currently pending in a court.

Listing out development works in the constituency during his tenure, Dayakar Rao said the CC roads across villages and check dams had been constructed in every village.

Emphasizing employment generation, he recounted his support for women’s job opportunities in the textile park, providing tailoring training. The Minister proudly stated the issuance of 23,000 driving licences to the youth with his own expenditure.