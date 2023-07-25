VHR alleges Reddy domination in Telangana Congress

V Hanumantha Rao has said that leaders from the Reddy community were dominating in the State Congress unit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Karimnagar: Veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has said that leaders from the Reddy community were dominating in the State Congress unit. He also said he would have become the Chief Minister if he was from the Reddy community.

Hanumantha Rao made these comments while participating in the Karimnagar District Congress BC Joint Forum meeting here on Tuesday. Stating that the Congress had done justice to BC, SC and STs, he said the party had appointed SC community leader Mallikarjuna Kharge as the AICC president. Would any other political party dare to appoint persons from the weaker sections, SC or ST communities as the national president, he asked.

Stating that all political parties were treating BC, SC, STs, Minorities as vote banks, he said however, no political party was bothered about BCs. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not talking about BCs. Rahul Gandhi will replace Modi in the next elections, he said, also adding that an appropriate position would be given to Ponnam Prabhakar, who had recently said he was being sidelined in the party.