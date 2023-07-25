Telangana: Congress stakes claim for development projects

Claiming that the patent for 24 hour free power supply scheme to farmers lies with Congress, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that it was the Congress government that launched programme after coming to power in erstwhile AP in 2004

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: In a desperate move to stake claim for different infrastructure projects and initiatives in Telangana, surprisingly including the 24 hour free power supply to farmers, the State unit of Congress has launched a campaign called ‘Selfie with Congress Development Projects’.

Claiming that the patent for 24 hour free power supply scheme to farmers lies with Congress, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said here on Tuesday that it was the Congress government that launched programme after coming to power in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2004. He even claimed that it was the Congress government, which had designed, conceived and executed the Hyderabad Metro but the BRS was claiming credit for the project, he said, adding that the ORR, ECIL and BDL projects were also taken up during the Congress rule.

Under the new campaign, details of projects executed during the Congress regime would be shared by party workers on social media by taking selfies, he said at a press conference. When pointed out that the Congress government had failed to supply power for 24 hours in the past, he said: “We are committed to extending 24 hour power supply to farmers in the State.”

On TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remarks that eight hours power supply was sufficient for farming community, the CLP leader said BRS leaders had misquoted the TPCC leader deliberately.

Regarding the party failing to make such announcements in Congress-ruled States, the CLP leader said the party manifesto would differ from one State to another. “It depends on the State’s requirements and available resources,” Vikramarka said the manifesto would change from assembly to municipality as well.