VHR seeks Congress core committee meet

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao requested the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy to convene a core committee meeting to discuss various issues facing the party and chalk out an action plan to bring back Congress to power in 2023.

Interacting with mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said the former Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia called up and urged him not to speak against other leaders and in case of any problem, it can be discussed within the party.

“I met Uttam Kumar Reddy and urged him to convene the core committee meeting to discuss in detail on how to fight the State government and how to bring back the party to power in 2023,” he said, adding that it would not be possible to individually fight the government.

He said it was also not advisable on the part of leaders to speak as per their whims and fancies and tarnish the party’s image. “My opinion is put up a united fight against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and work for the party’s victory in 2023 elections,” he said.

He recalled how he came to the rescue of those who faced alleged torture in the hands of police in Rajanna Sircilla district and how he spoke to the parents during intermediate marks fiasco. Hanumantha Rao said he along with other leaders met the families of Hajipur rape victims in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and former Minister D Sridhar Babu urged the Chief Minister to release the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report as the government teachers and staff was waiting for it for the past 30 months. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, he requested him to immediately provide jobs on compassionate grounds to the kin of government employees who died in service.

