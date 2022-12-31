Vice-Sarpanch commits suicide in Bhupalpally

Vice-Sarpanch Balineni Tirupati (35) consumed pesticide after money lenders began pestering for repayment of loans to the tune of nearly Rs 15 lakhs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Vice-Sarpanch Balineni Tirupati (35) consumed pesticide after money lenders began pestering for repayment of loans to the tune of nearly Rs 15 lakhs.

Bhupalapally: In a tragic incident, a Vice-Sarpanch committed suicide due to financial problems at the Chidinepally village of Kataram mandal district on Saturday. Vice-Sarpanch Balineni Tirupati (35) consumed pesticide after money lenders began pestering for repayment of loans to the tune of nearly Rs 15 lakhs.

He reportedly borrowed money for the construction of ‘Rythu Vedika’ and other developmental works in the village as he got the contract. But it is said that he was not sanctioned the amount of the bills resulting in failure of the loans. About six months ago, his wife Saritha committed suicide due to alleged pressure from the money lenders. Since her death, he got addicted to liquor.

Also Read Bhupalpally SP sets up special Social Media Monitoring Cell

Sarpanch A Rajamourli stated that vice -sarpanch Tirupati was facing financial crisis for the last six months. “He was waiting for the clearance of the bills,” the Sarpanch said, and urged the government to take care of his two daughters. Kataram Sub-Inspector Ch Srinivas has registered a case and taken up the probe.