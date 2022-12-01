| Vicky Kaushal Looks Completely Smitten In This Romantic Ballad From Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal looks completely smitten in this romantic ballad from ‘Govinda Naam Mera’

The makers launched the song ‘Bijli’ from the film which has crossed 25 million views and still counting and now they have released the second song titled ‘Bana Sharabi’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: A lot of buzz is now being generated around Vicky Kaushal’s forthcoming movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on December 16.

The makers launched the song ‘Bijli’ from the film which has crossed 25 million views and still counting and now they have released the second song titled ‘Bana Sharabi’. This song is a romantic ballad as opposed to the opening song, ‘Bijli’.

Kaushal now posted the song on his social media platforms and captioned, “FINALLY, the one song that’s been stuck in my head on loop since we shot it. This is sukoon max – #BanaSharabi is out now #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on disney plus hotstar!(sic).”

Check out the song here:

Vicky and Kiara, both dressed in black, showcase good chemistry on-screen. The movie depicts an antique mansion with chandeliers and Roman paintings on the walls. Jubin Nautiyal sung the romantic number, which was written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Govinda Waghmare, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Aparshakti Khurana, Veena Nair, Asif Basra, and Shovon Jaman in key roles.