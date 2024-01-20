Vidaya Balan issues clarification on fake account, urges fans to block and report

Vidya Balan remains quite active on social media platform, sharing movie updates, pictures from shooting spots, and interacting with fans.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 08:04 PM

Hyderabad: Talented Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who is known for her roles in movies like ‘Dirty Picture,’ ‘Kahaani,’ ‘Shakuntala Devi,’ and ‘Sherni,’ has garnered significant recognition in the industry with her performance-oriented films.

Vidya Balan remains quite active on social media platform, sharing movie updates, pictures from shooting spots, and interacting with fans.

But recently, some individuals created a fake Instagram account in her name, sending messages to her friends, family, and admirers.

Upon identifying this, Vidya Balan gave a clarification on the situation through her official social media platforms, urging fans to report and block the fake account.

Responding to the fake social media account created in her name, the actress took to her Instagram account to clarify on the same. “Hello everyone, first it was a phone number, and now people are using this account and reaching out to people as me. My team and I have of course reported it, but you can report it as well, it will be of great help.

This individual has reached out to lot of my friends and colleagues pretending to be me. Please do not entertain and do report and block,” read a post on her Instagram account