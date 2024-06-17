Video of Medak doctor after communal clash goes viral

He appealed to the doctors fraternity in the district to respond to the incident and chalk out a future course of action on how to react in such situations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 08:29 PM

He appealed to the doctors fraternity in the district to respond to the incident and chalk out a future course of action on how to react in such situations

Medak: A video, of a doctor’s question whether treating patients was a sin, at the Medak Orthopedic and General Hospital (MOGH) after Saturday’s communal clash and an attack on the hospital has gone viral.

The doctor, Dr Naveen, is seen in the video recalling the nightmare he and the staff at the hospital experienced during the communal clash on Saturday night.

Dr Naveen said they were treating a man who sustained serious injuries in the clashes. However, BJP and BJYM supporters numbering about 100-150 attacked the hospital, and damaged a car.

The doctor said one ayah sustained a fracture on her leg in the attack.

“What wrong we have done? the doctor is seen asking, stating that they were just treating a patient, which was their responsibility and duty.

He appealed to the doctors fraternity in the district to respond to the incident and chalk out a future course of action on how to react in such situations. Meanwhile, Medak town remained peaceful on Monday even as BJP enforced a bandh while the Bakrid festival was also celebrated peacefully.

Deploying a huge number of police personnel, the police enforced Section 144 to bring the situation to normalcy. Though Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao planned to meet BJP cadre in Medak jail on Monday morning, IG AV Ranganath suggested him to stay away from Medak until the situation returned completely to normalcy.