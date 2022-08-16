Video shows IKEA China customers trying to escape during COVID-19 lockdown

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:11 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: Panic gripped the people at an IKEA shopping mall in China on Saturday as health authorities passed an order to lock down the Dutch-based multinational conglomerate store after an employee was identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 positive person.

The video that surfaced online showed a crowd bursting past the security guards, trying to escape the building.

See the post here:

Yesterday, an abnormal health code case was presented at an IKEA in Shanghai, & the entire mall was suddenly blocked🥶 Some ppl forced their way out for fear of being sent to concentration camps, but there is actually nowhere to escape under #AmazingChina’s digital surveillance pic.twitter.com/MWpbTOJ3kz — Donna Wong💛🖤 (@DonnaWongHK) August 14, 2022

In another post, one can see locals pushing against each other and yelling after the Swedish retail store aired the lockdown announcement.

The nightmare scenario: trapped in IKEA. Shoppers in Shanghai IKEA desperately try to get out as authorities put the store on lockdown and try to quarantine them inside due to COVID outbreak. pic.twitter.com/1dVzpSWJmq — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 15, 2022

In a press briefing, Shanghai health authorities said the store would be closed for two days. The shoppers in the store will undergo quarantine for two days and be under surveillance for five days.