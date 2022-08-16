Video shows IKEA China customers trying to escape during COVID-19 lockdown

Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 04:11 PM, Tue - 16 August 22
Hyderabad: Panic gripped the people at an IKEA shopping mall in China on Saturday as health authorities passed an order to lock down the Dutch-based multinational conglomerate store after an employee was identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 positive person.

The video that surfaced online showed a crowd bursting past the security guards, trying to escape the building.

In another post, one can see locals pushing against each other and yelling after the Swedish retail store aired the lockdown announcement.

In a press briefing, Shanghai health authorities said the store would be closed for two days. The shoppers in the store will undergo quarantine for two days and be under surveillance for five days.

