Vidyut wants to re-enter Telugu cinema with a big bang

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 04:49 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Bollywood’s action star Vidyut Jammwal, who was recently in Hyderabad for the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’ shared some intriguing titbits about his association with the city, doing action films, importance of fitness, acting in Telugu films, and more with ‘Hyderabad Today’.

“When I think of Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City is one of the nicest places – it’s almost like my ‘adda’ and a second home. But it’s seeing my friends from the Telugu film industry that makes me happy,” says Vidyut, recalling his memories and connect with the city.

Ask him why he is particular about doing action films, Vidyut responds, “India is a country where we find many talented action stars. I want the world to know about us.”

Talking about ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II’, Vidyut shares, “I shot for action movies my whole life. So, I thought what can I do differently in this movie? And that’s how we decided to shoot the film in Lucknow as I believe real locations give the best to a film.”

Admitting that he is looking forward to act in Telugu movies, the actor says, “I have been a part of the Telugu film industry earlier too. But this time I want to come back with a ‘big bang film’ which would take me closer to the Telugu audience. If the story is excellent and everything else supports it, I would love to come back to Telugu films.”

Trained in Kalaripayattu, this fitness freak made the switch to veganism. “Animals like horses, elephants, and deer are so active without having non-veg. Humans are capable of improving things further. When I can do something to contribute towards the environment, why not! Veganism is my way saving the Earth,” says Vidyut whose fitness mantra is “eat healthy and stay healthy”.

Recently, a female fan approached Vidyut in the middle of a photo shoot. To the applause and cries of the cameras, he surprised the fan by giving her a hug and taking her along on a car ride. Talking about this, he says, “Being kind to others makes the world happier, and simple actions can also lead to a major impact and tremendous influence. So, I do what makes me and everyone else – especially my fans – happy.”

‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’ is written and directed by Faruk Kabir. The film, which also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rukhsar Rehman, would be hitting the screens on July 8.