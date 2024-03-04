CM Revanth Reddy meets Ramoji Rao in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 09:16 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met media baron Ramoji Rao at Ramoji Film City on Monday afternoon after participating in the public meeting at Adilabad.

During the one-hour long meeting, the Chief Minister discussed different issues, including the development works being executed in the State, change in the governance and the current political scenarios in the State and national level.

They also discussed on the need save secularism, besides the strategies to be adopted in the future and the current policies of political parties. The Chief Minister was accompanied by his Advisor Vem Narender Reddy and MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy.

South African officers and professionals meet Chief Minister

A group of officers and professionals, who are attending the international training programme on “Journalism and Public Relations”, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday.

The training programme is being held at Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy Institute of Human Resource Development (Dr. MCR HRD). A group of 29 South African officers and professionals are undergoing training as part of this programme. It is being conducted to learn about the new trends in journalism, preparation to face the challenges of social media, etc. and to exchange their experiences.

The programme is being organized till March 9 and is sponsored by Ministry of External Affairs under ‘Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation’ (ITEC) Division.