Vignana Jyothi Institute holds international conference

Dr KPS Murthy said that economy, society, environment are the three pillars of sustainability with considerable overlap and researchers must ensure that they address all these aspects

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Department of Mechanical Engineering at VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) has virtually conducted an AICTE-sponsored international conference on “Sustainable Development in Mechanical Engineering” (SDME 2020).

Speakers at the conference reminded that sustainability is defined by the UN Brundtland Commission as “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”

High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune, director, Dr KPS Murthy said that economy, society, environment are the three pillars of sustainability with considerable overlap and researchers must ensure that they address all these aspects. He elucidated on how defence research gives great importance to sustainability – moving from hazardous to greener processes, reduce pollution, using green primary explosives and alternative fuels.

National University of Singapore Associate professor-Materials, Dr Manoj Gupta advised the participants to explore research about sustainable magnesium and its applications in biomedical and mechanical engineering areas, as a part of his keynote address.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .