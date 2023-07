| Vignesh Hits 138 For Hyderabad Bottling Against Mp Colts At Hca A Division Three Day Match

Vignesh Reddy slammed 138 to power Hyderabad Bottling to 289/4 against MP Colts on the opening day of the HCA A Division three-day league match

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Yash Gupta

Hyderabad: A Vignesh Reddy slammed 138 to power Hyderabad Bottling to 289/4 against MP Colts on the opening day of the HCA A Division three-day league match, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In another match, Yash Gupta scored 110 as Gemini Friends scored 235/4 at stumps against R Dayanand.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: Day 1: Income Tax 247/4 in 67 overs (Yash Kapadia 90 batting, B Harshavardhan 87; Aman Upadhyay 3/42) vs Evergreen; Jai Hanuman 248 in 61 overs (N Anirudh Reddy 51, Vittal Anurag 59; Tanay Thyagarajan 3/49, Manish Reddy 3/46) vs Sporting XI 52/0 loss in 15 overs; Hyderabad Bottling 289/4 in 62 overs (Aliga Vinay 59, A Vignesh Reddy 138, MS Nikhil Naidu 66 batting) vs MP Colts; Gemini Friends 235/4 in 82 overs (Yash Gupta 110, Alankrit Agarwal 72) vs R Dayanand; SCRSA 37/6 in 13.4 overs (Md Saqlain 4/12) vs Deccan Chronicle; AOC 313/7 in 66.2 overs (RK Pandey 54, Diwesh Patania 107, Amit Pachera 51batting; TP Anirudh 3/79) vs Central Excise; Continental 267/8 in 92 overs (P Shiv Anurag 100, B Aditya 68batting; Ahmed Quadri 4/41) vs SBI; union Bank of India 214/5 in 65 overs (K Krithik Reddy 74) vs Combined Dist; India Cements 234/6 in 78.2 overs (T Santhosh Goud 83, Suraj Saxena 60; Harish Thakur 4/35) vs EMCC.

Top Performers

Centurions: Yash Gupta 110, A Vignesh Reddy 138, Diwesh Patania 107, P Shiv Anurag 100

