Vignesh, Yashvi impress at 11th National Schools Chess Championship

Vignesh scored 7.5 points from nine rounds in the boys category to clinch the title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: Vignesh Advaith Vemula and Yashvi Jain emerged champions in the U-15 boys and girls categories respectively at the MPL 11th National Schools Chess Championship held in Hosur, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Vignesh scored 7.5 points from nine rounds in the boys category to clinch the title. With seven points from nine rounds in the girls category Yashvi bagged the top honours.

Meanwhile in the U-13 boys category Challa Saharsha scored eight points to annex the title. Modipalli Deekshitha won the gold in the U-11 girls category with 7.5 points.

Results: Gold: U-15: Boys: Vignesh Advaith Vemula (7.5); Girls: Yashvi Jain (7); U-13: Boys: Challa Saharsha (8); U-11: Girls: Modipalli Deekshitha (7.5); U-9: Girls: Samhitha Pungavanam (8); U-7: Girls: Vamshika Boga (Silver); Boys: Divithreddy Adulla (Bronze).