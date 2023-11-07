Vigney to lead Hyderabad men’s table tennis team in Telangana State & Inter-District Championship

HS Nikitha and K Tarun Kedarnath will captain Hyderabad women's and junior boys' sides respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Vighney Reddy.

Hyderabad: P Vighney Reddy will lead Hyderabad men’s table tennis team in the 10th Stag Telangana State & Inter-District Championship to be held at Gujarati Seva Mandal Table Tennis Academy, Secunderabad starting November 13.

HS Nikitha and K Tarun Kedarnath will captain Hyderabad women’s and junior boys’ sides respectively. Zubbair Farooqui has been announced to lead the Rangareddy men’s team while Pooja Khajandar and Chiranta K will lead the women and junior teams.

Teams: Hyderabad: Men: P Vighney Reddy (c), Ali Mohammed, Swarnendy Chowdary, R Santosh Kumar, Y Raju, Amrulla Dastani (coach); Women: HS Nikitha (C), Kaavya Anand, Shresta Reddy K, Jalani P, Ch Sai Naumrata, S Pramod Chandra (coach); Junior Boys:K Tarun Kedarnath (C), Rishab Singh, M Arush Reddy, G Charan Teja, Mohd Yousuf (coach);

Ranga Reddy: Men: Zubbair Farooqui (c), Sashwat Samal, Trishul Mehra, Sunit Kundu, Sainath Reddy, K Sreedhar (coach); Women: Pooja Khajandar (c), Sushrita Aniyah Anand, HS Nandini, P Mercy, Samriddhi Banik; Junior boys; Chiranta K (c), Akshay Khanjadar, Kanak Saxena, Devansh Singh.

