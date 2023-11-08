Vijay Deverakonda stands firmly by Rashmika amidst deepfake row

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 01:54 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Deepfakes, in which someone’s physical appearance is altered by deep generative techniques, are the latest topic of concern on the internet. Actor Vijay Deverakonda has backed his frequent co-star and close friend Rashmika Mandanna after the tinsel star’s deepfake video caused a nationwide outcry recently. Earlier, the likes of K Kavitha, Naga Chaitanya, and Amitabh Bachchan spoke out against deepfake technology.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Geetha Govindam’ actor shared an article featuring Rashmika with the headline ‘Govt cracks down on deepfakes after viral Rashmika Mandanna ‘video’ – ‘They harm women more’.

Vijay expressed his concern and penned on Instagram Stories, “Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn’t happen to anyone. Also an efficient accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure.”

Rashmika’s videos have already caused concern for some, but now a distorted picture of actress Katrina Kaif from the film ‘Tiger 3′ has appeared and attracted a lot of attention online. An edited photo shows the actress in lingerie, inappropriately depicting the original setting.

Cyber experts are warning women to make their social media profiles private and to report to cybercrime authorities right away if they fall victim to deepfakes, since these attacks are growing more frequent.