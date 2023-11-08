After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif’s deepfake image goes viral on social media

This incident has prompted fans to express their concern about the proliferation of such manipulated images online, particularly given that this is the second high-profile case to emerge within a short span of time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:43 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Shortly after a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna circulated on social media, a morphed image of actress Katrina Kaif from the movie ‘Tiger 3’ has surfaced and gained wide online attention.

The original image is from the film ‘Tiger 3,’ starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, depicting a scene where Katrina is engaged in a fight with Hollywood actress Michelle Lee, both clad in white towels. The altered image portrays the actress in a revealing bralette, distorting the original context and rendering it inappropriate.

This incident has prompted fans to express their concern about the proliferation of such manipulated images online, particularly given that this is the second high-profile case to emerge within a short span of time.