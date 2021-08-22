‘Vijaya’ groceries to hit Telangana market

Hyderabad: Come Monday, 23 products, mostly groceries, will hit the Telangana market under the brand name ‘Vijaya’ promoted by the Telangana State Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation Limited (TS-Oilfed). The products include Basmati rice, wheat flour, biryani masala, iodized salt, dry fruits, jowar flour, peanuts, ragi flour, among other products.

Buoyed by the successful launch of Kinnera (named after the river) packaged drinking water bottles last month, TS-Oilfed decided to market grocery items at rates that would be at least five to 10 per cent lower than the rates of premium brands available in the market. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy will launch these products on Monday.

TS Oilfed chairman K Ramakrishna Reddy told Telangana Today that the objective behind launching the groceries was to offer quality and affordable groceries under Vijaya brand in the State. “Vijaya oils are popular among consumers. Now, we want to offer the Vijaya products which will be reasonably priced,” he said.

TS-Oilfed will market these products through the 230 Vijaya oil dealership network spread across the State. Top quality products will be sourced from different States. For instance, top quality Basmati rice will be procured from Haryana and Punjab, and will be packed at TS Oilfed godowns and marketed through Vijaya dealers, he said.

In addition to the dealership network, there are plans to set up 100 retail outlets across the State to promote and sell these products. These outlets will be set up at strategic locations, especially in colonies, for the convenience of consumers, he added.