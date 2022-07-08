Vijayamma quits YSRC, to stay in YSRTP

Guntur: Honorary president of YSR Congress Party YS Vijayamma announced her resignation from the party at the YSRCP plenary session here on Friday.

Striking an emotional note, she said she wanted to extend her support to her daughter YS Sharmila who had launched her political outfit YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) in Telangana where she needed support as elections were expected to take place there earlier than in Andhra Pradesh.

Assuring that she would always support her son and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Vijayamma said that just like YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Jagan was also working for the welfare of the people. Rajasekhara Reddy who died 13 years ago, continued to stay in the hearts of the people forever, she stated.

Explaining that the main aim behind the establishment of the YSRCP was to serve the people and uplift the downtrodden sections of society, she noted that Jagan always wanted to help the people and his main focus was not on the opposition parties’ strategies but had chalked out plans to help the people who voted for him. Jagan had come up with many novel initiatives to emerge as `mass leader’.

Vijayamma dismissed the rumors spread by the yellow media about the differences between Jagan and Sharmila and about her membership in the two parties – YSRCP and YSRTP. Jagan and Sharmila needed to have two different strategies as they were in two different states. She was quitting YSRCP since it was inappropriate to work as its president at this juncture and wanted to clarify on the issue, she explained.

She also assured the YSRCP that her presence in YSRTP would not disturb it.