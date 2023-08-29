Village committee members of BJP join BRS in Dubbaka

The BJP Narsampet village committee had joined the BRS in the presence of Dubbaka assembly candidate and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Tuesday.

Published Date - 02:45 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Siddipet: The exodus of the Opposition party cadre leaders and cadre is continuing in Dubbaka Constituency.

In an interesting development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Narsampet village committee had joined the Bharat Rasthtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Dubbaka assembly candidate and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Tuesday. The Medak MP has welcomed the BJP cadre into BRS by handing them a pink stole during his visit to the village.

Later, another 40 BJP workers Tirmalapur village in Doulthabad Mandal joined the BRS during Reddy’s visit to the village. He inaugurated CC roads, Mala Sangam Bhavan and a new borewell in the village.

Speaking on the occasion, the BRS nominee for Dubbaka constituency said that he was receiving an overwhelming response from the people. He further said that the cadre of the BJP and Congress were showing interest to join in BRS because they were believing that the development would be possible only with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.