| Yash Abdul Guide Gemini Friends To 115 Run Victory Over R Dayanand In Hca A Division One Day League

Yash ,Abdul guide Gemini Friends to 115-run victory over R Dayanand in HCA A Division one-day league

Yash Gupta hit a 128-ball 141 while Owais Abdul Wahed slammed 110 off 114 balls to guide Gemini Friends to a crushing 115-run victory over R Dayanand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Yash Gupta and Owais Abdul Wahed.

Hyderabad: Yash Gupta hit a 128-ball 141 while Owais Abdul Wahed slammed 110 off 114 balls to guide Gemini Friends to a crushing 115-run victory over R Dayanand in the HCA A Division one-day league-cum-knockout tournament semifinals, on Monday.

Yash’s knock was laced with 16 boundaries and four maximums while Wahed hit 11 boundaries and four over it to take their side to 326/5 in 50 overs. Later, R Dayanand were all out for 211 in 40.1 overs. Abdul Ela Quaraishi and Pranav Varma scalped three wickets each.

In the other semifinal, Jai Hanuman defeated Deccan Chronicle by 70 runs to enter the summit clash. M Abhirath Reddy (79) and A Prateek Reddy (53) hit half-centuries to take their side to 324 in 50 overs. Jai Hanuman then restricted Deccan Chronicle to 254 in 41 overs with the help of Anuj Yadav (3/55) and Shaunak (3/46). For the losing outfit, CV Milind top-scored with a 74-run knock while G Sankeerth hit 62.

Brief Scores:

A Division one-day league-cum-knockout tournament: Semifinal: Gemini Friends 326/5 in 50 overs (Yash Gupta 141, Owais Abdul Wahed 110) bt R Dayanand 211 in 40.1 Overs (Abdul Ela Quraishi 3/40, Pranav Varma 3/39);

Jai Hanuman 324 in 50 overs(M Abhirath Reddy 79, A Prateek Reddy 53; D Dinesh 3/43) bt Deccan Chronicle 254 in 41 overs (G Sankeerth 62, CV Milind 74; Anuj Yadav 3/55, Shaunak 3/46).